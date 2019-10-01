Liam Gallagher Streams Full Manchester Concert

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming video of his full September 21 concert in Manchester, UK as he launched his second album, "Why Me? Why Not."

Gallagher's set mixed new material from the project alongside solo tracks and Oasis classics. As presenters Radio X note, the former Oasis frontman celebrated his 47th birthday at the event, joined by family, former bandmate Bonehead and a very special guest Sam Fender, who had just scored a number one debut album.

Gallagher wore a navy blue parka as he took to the stage at the iconic venue in his hometown, which was the location of his very first solo show back in May 2017.

"Why Me? Why Not" was produced by Greg Kurstin and marks the follow-up to Gallagher's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", which topped the UK album charts and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200.

The singer will play a handful of North American shows with The Who in October before kicking off a fall UK tour in Cardiff on November 11. Watch the concert performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Liam Gallagher Shares 'Now That I've Found You' Lyric Video

Liam Gallagher Looks Back With 'One Of Us' Video

Liam Gallagher Previews 'As It Was' Documentary

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'One Of Us'

Liam Gallagher Releases Lyric Video For New Single

Liam Gallagher Rocks New Single At Glastonbury

Liam Gallagher Streams New Song And Announces Tour

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'Shockwave'

More Liam Gallagher News

Liam Gallagher Music and More



