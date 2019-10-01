Nirvana MTV Unplugged In New York 25th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) Nirvana will release an expanded vinyl edition of "MTV Unplugged In New York" on November 1st to mark the project's 25th anniversary.

Recorded at Sony Music Studios on November 18, 1993 and first broadcast by MTV a few weeks later, the performance saw Nirvana deliver a 14-song set that mixed original tunes with tracks by David Bowie, Lead Belly and The Vaselines, and included a guest appearance on three Meat Puppets songs by band members Cris and Curt Kirkwood.

The Unplugged package was first issued six months after the death of leader Kurt Cobain; it debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 5 million copies in the country and a 1996 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

The 25th anniversary vinyl reissue has been expanded to include five rehearsal performances previously only available on a 2007 DVD release, with video of a run-through of Bowie's "The Man Who Sold The World" serving as the first preview of the package.

"Nirvana: MTV Unplugged In New York" will be available on 180-gram black vinyl, with an exclusive, limited-edition colored vinyl edition offered via nirvana.com while supplies last. Read more and see the trailer here.

