Staind Share Footage From First Show In Five Years

William Lee | 10-01-2019

Staind

Staind have shared a video clip from their first performance in five years last Friday (September 27th) at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY.

Mike Mushok had this to say about the group's long-awaited return to the concert stage, "It was amazing to be back on stage and playing those songs again with Aaron, Johnny and Sal.

"The crowd at Louder Than Life couldn't have been better, or given us a better reception. Looking forward to Foxwoods this weekend and Aftershock...should be fun!" Watch the clip here.


