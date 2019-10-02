Kenny Chesney Adds New Stadium Date To Chillaxification Tour

Kenny Chesney has announced that he has added a second show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA to his upcoming Chillaxification Tour.

Ticket for the first show had not year officially go on sale but the early response was so strong in the market where the No Shoes Nation was named, that Chesney added the second show on August 29th.

He had this to say, "It's amazing to me how much the people there and where I'm from have in common. Passionate people who care about each other, who work hard, play hard and see music as something that brings them together.

"I am always amazed at the way these final tour days in Boston hit us so strong and so hard. Rather than waiting, based on the calls, texts and tweets, we figured we should just go ahead and get this second show on sale, too." He still plans to announce event more dates, see the routing so far below:

April 18 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

April 25 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.

May 2 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

May 9 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May 16 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 22 Minute Maid Park Houston, Texas

May 23 The Alamodome San Antonio, Texas

May 30 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 6 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.

June 13 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.

June 20 Ohio Stadium Columbus, Ohio

June 27 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.

July 11 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.

July 18 CenturyLink Field Seattle, Wash.

July 25 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.

August 1 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, Calif.

August 8 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.

August 15 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.

August 22 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

August 28 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.

August 29 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.

...and more dates to be announced.





