Noel Gallagher Streams Evil Flower Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are premiering a lyric video for "Evil Flower", a track from their just-released EP, "This Is The Place."

The tune follows the set's title track as the second song released from the project, which also includes "A Dream Is All I Need To Get By" as well as two remixes.

"This Is The Place" arrives on the heels of the former Oasis guitarist's 2019 EP, "Black Star Dancing", which marked the band's first new music since the 2017 release of their third album, "Who Built The Moon?"

The new EP is now available via digital and vinyl formats, including picture disc and colored vinyl versions. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





