.

Queensryche Release Propaganda Fashion Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 10-02-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queensryche

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming a lyric video for "Propaganda Fashion", the latest track issued from "The Verdict." Released this spring, "The Verdict" was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

"Lyrically, it surrounds a political message used to persuade an audience in order to make something appear more powerful, meaningful or real than it actually is," says bassist Eddie Jackson.

Currently playing dates across the US and set to appear on the inaugural edition of Megadeth's "MegaCruise" this month, Queenrsyche will launch a fall series of European shows in November before kicking off an early 2020 US tour in Fort Lauderdale, FL on January 17. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queensryche Release Propaganda Fashion Lyric Video

Queensryche Announce U.S. Leg Of The Verdict Tour

Queensryche Share 'Bent' Lyric Video

Queensryche Announce European Tour

Queensryche Release 'Light Years' Video

Queensryche Release 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Queensryche Preview 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Blood Of The Levant'

Queensryche Announce Summer Tour

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Dark Reverie'

More Queensryche News

Queensryche Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Star Gene Simmons Undergoes Surgery- Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film- Original Foreigner Frontman Lou Gramm Hospitalized- Def Leppard- more


Reviews
On The Record: Paul McCartney

Caught In The Act: Sebastian Bach Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Star Gene Simmons Undergoes Surgery

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film

Original Foreigner Frontman Lou Gramm Hospitalized

Def Leppard Filmed Residency For Possible Release

Reason Metallica's Jason Newsted Ended Band

Kenny Chesney Adds New Stadium Date To Chillaxification Tour

Queensryche Release Propaganda Fashion Lyric Video

Roger Waters Previews Pink Floyd Classic From Concert Film



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.