Queensryche Release Propaganda Fashion Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming a lyric video for "Propaganda Fashion", the latest track issued from "The Verdict." Released this spring, "The Verdict" was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

"Lyrically, it surrounds a political message used to persuade an audience in order to make something appear more powerful, meaningful or real than it actually is," says bassist Eddie Jackson.

Currently playing dates across the US and set to appear on the inaugural edition of Megadeth's "MegaCruise" this month, Queenrsyche will launch a fall series of European shows in November before kicking off an early 2020 US tour in Fort Lauderdale, FL on January 17. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





