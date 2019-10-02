.

Singled Out: Sean Aston MacTaggart's Only Been An Hour

William Lee | 10-02-2019

Sean Aston MacTaggart

Sean Aston MacTaggart tells us about his new single "Only Been An Hour," which comes from his upcoming album, "Love You Always Here". is the story:

Only Been an Hour is the beginning of my upcoming record Love You Always. I wrote the record about my relationship with a dear friend. Someone who's come and gone through the years, but always leaves an impression like a firework. Only Been an Hour is the story of our chance meeting years ago. It was brief, but powerful. I remember thinking to myself after leaving, "We only saw each other for an hour, and I've fallen in love again." And that sparked the record.

So I began writing and recording using old guitars, and a couple mics. Once in a blue moon, I'd see her again, and have a new story to tell. A thousand nights later, I had Love You Always. Six stripped-down songs recorded in an empty home to an old tape machine. When I received the first vinyl of the record, I took it to her.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


