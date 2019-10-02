Singled Out: Sean Aston MacTaggart's Only Been An Hour

Sean Aston MacTaggart tells us about his new single "Only Been An Hour," which comes from his upcoming album, "Love You Always Here". is the story:

Only Been an Hour is the beginning of my upcoming record Love You Always. I wrote the record about my relationship with a dear friend. Someone who's come and gone through the years, but always leaves an impression like a firework. Only Been an Hour is the story of our chance meeting years ago. It was brief, but powerful. I remember thinking to myself after leaving, "We only saw each other for an hour, and I've fallen in love again." And that sparked the record.

So I began writing and recording using old guitars, and a couple mics. Once in a blue moon, I'd see her again, and have a new story to tell. A thousand nights later, I had Love You Always. Six stripped-down songs recorded in an empty home to an old tape machine. When I received the first vinyl of the record, I took it to her.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





Related Stories

More Sean Aston MacTaggart News

Sean Aston MacTaggart Music and More



