Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Why Me? Why Not'

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher has topped the UK charts with his second album, "Why Me? Why Not." According to the Official Charts Company, the former Oasis rocker sold 68,000 units of the project in its opening week - including 17,000 on vinyl - to debut at No. 1.

The launch also earns Gallagher the fastest-selling vinyl release in the country this year and his second straight chart-topper following 2017's "As You Were."

"Well, well, well, what do we have here brothers and sisters?," says Gallagher in a new video celebrating the occasion. "Another Number 1 record to go along with my other Number 1 record! Two in two years - now that's what I call biblical. I want to thank you lot for buying it and giving me the love and support! I am he, as you are he, you and me, and we are all together."

Produced by Greg Kurstin, "Why Me? Why Not" was first previewed with the lead single, "Shockwave." Watch the celebration video here.

