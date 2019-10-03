Steve Hackett To Play Classic Genesis Album For First Time On Tour

Steve Hackett will once again be revisiting his past with Genesis for a North American tour next year but this time he will be playing another one of the band's classic album in full for the first time.

Hackett plans a full album performance of the 1973 Genesis album "Selling England By The Pound " along with other favorites from the iconic group and he celebrate the 40th anniversary of his solo album "Spectral Mornings" by playing songs from that record as well.

He had this to say, "I'm thrilled to be performing the whole of my favourite Genesis album, Selling England By The Pound, which caught the attention of John Lennon in 1973.I felt that I was now playing guitar in the world's best band, and everything was opening up for us...

"Also I look forward to playing all the favorite songs from Spectral Mornings, marking its anniversary, plus new album tasters, as well as additional Genesis gems in a terrific grand slam!" See the dates for the trek below:

2/26/2020 Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, Alberta, Canada

2/27/2020 Winspear Centre Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

3/1/2020 Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

3/4/20 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

3/6/20 Warner Theatre Washington, DC

3/7/20 Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ

3/11/20 The Academy of Music Northampton, MA

3/12/20 Miller Symphony Hall Allentown, PA

3/13&14/20 Scottish Rite Auditorium Collingswood, NJ

3/15/20 Whitaker Center Harrisburg, PA

3/17/20 Carolina Theatre Durham, NC

3/19/20 The Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

3/20/20 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra, FL

3/21/20 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL

3/22/20 Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL

3/24/20 Parker Playhouse Ft Lauderdale, FL





