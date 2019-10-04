Fleetwood Mac Add Final Date To World Tour

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac will wrap up their 2018/2019 world tour with a newly-announced November 16th date at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The series - which kicked off last fall in Tulsa, OK - saw the band deliver more than 80 performances across eight countries on the trek while adding Neil Finn and Mike Campbell to the lineup after firing longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham early last year.

"When we started this tour," says Mick Fleetwood, "I was quoted as talking about the amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents, and it has proven true every night at every show across the globe on this tour. Mike and Neil and the overall band chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. It's got the unmistakable Mac sound."

A number of presales are available for the November 16 finale, including an American Express Card Members one that runs from Monday, October 7 at 10am PT through Thursday, October 10 at 10pm PT, while M life Rewards members and Live Nation and AXS customers will receive access to a presale beginning Wednesday, October 9at 10am PT. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





