Singled Out: Yurei's Memoria

Yurei released their new album "Saudade" today and to celebrate we asked Gabriel Castro to tell us about the song "Memoria". Here is the story:

I started writing Memoria when I was living in Toronto with my drummer Nate while attending music school. The start of the song was a melody that I used in the first track Prelude of the album, and I wanted to reprise that as the start of this track. Half of the track was completed when I was living in Toronto and was initially supposed to be a 2 part song, the other part is still half finished and will hopefully be featured on a future release.

I remember getting stuck one day and not knowing where to go next so I listened to Blue Fields from Final Fantasy VIII and sections of the track ended up being really inspired by that. The end section was written after I received the artwork from Aria Fawn so I printed it out and put it next to my computer and tried getting a vibe that reminded me of the artwork. Id say Legend of Legaia, a super underrated Ps1 RPG was an inspiration for a lot of the melodies on this track as well.

Recording with Evan from Last Chance To Reason really made this track what it is now. He suggested a lot of things that ended up making the final track way cooler. For example, there is a groove change at the last drum part where he told Nate to do a Neil Peart groove, and he suggested that end section be more of a constant quarter note kick pattern. It probably wouldn't have turned out as cool if it would have been with the drums I programmed haha.

Overall, I really wanted this track to be like the main character reflecting on the journey he went on and the longing he feels for his past life.

