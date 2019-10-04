.

Singled Out: Yurei's Memoria

William Lee | 10-04-2019

Yurei

Yurei released their new album "Saudade" today and to celebrate we asked Gabriel Castro to tell us about the song "Memoria". Here is the story:

I started writing Memoria when I was living in Toronto with my drummer Nate while attending music school. The start of the song was a melody that I used in the first track Prelude of the album, and I wanted to reprise that as the start of this track. Half of the track was completed when I was living in Toronto and was initially supposed to be a 2 part song, the other part is still half finished and will hopefully be featured on a future release.

I remember getting stuck one day and not knowing where to go next so I listened to Blue Fields from Final Fantasy VIII and sections of the track ended up being really inspired by that. The end section was written after I received the artwork from Aria Fawn so I printed it out and put it next to my computer and tried getting a vibe that reminded me of the artwork. Id say Legend of Legaia, a super underrated Ps1 RPG was an inspiration for a lot of the melodies on this track as well.

Recording with Evan from Last Chance To Reason really made this track what it is now. He suggested a lot of things that ended up making the final track way cooler. For example, there is a groove change at the last drum part where he told Nate to do a Neil Peart groove, and he suggested that end section be more of a constant quarter note kick pattern. It probably wouldn't have turned out as cool if it would have been with the drums I programmed haha.

Overall, I really wanted this track to be like the main character reflecting on the journey he went on and the longing he feels for his past life.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


