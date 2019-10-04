.

The Who Streaming New Song 'All This Music Must Fade'

Bruce Henne | 10-04-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Who

(hennemusic) The Who are streaming the track, "All This Music Must Fade", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Who." The tune is "dedicated to every artist who has ever been accused of ripping off someone else's song," says Pete Townshend. "Seriously? Our musical palette is limited enough in the 21st century without some dork claiming to have invented a common chord scheme."

The opening track from "Who" follows the set's lead single, "Ball And Chain", ahead of the project's release on November 22. "Who" marks the UK band's first new album in thirteen years, since the release of 2006's "Endless Wire"; mostly recorded in London and Los Angeles during Spring and Summer 2019, the set was co-produced by Townshend and D. Sardy (who has worked with Noel Gallagher, Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz) with vocal production by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers, Roger Daltrey, Wilko Johnson).

Daltrey and Townshend are joined on the album by long-time Who touring drummer Zak Starkey and bassist Pino Palladino along with contributions from Simon Townshend, Benmont Tench, Carla Azar, Joey Waronker and Gordon Giltrap. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Who Streaming New Song 'All This Music Must Fade'

AC/DC Frontman Previews The Who's Roger Daltrey TV Interview

The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue

The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years

The Who Play Song From Forthcoming Album At MSG

The Who Preview Fall Leg Of Moving On! Tour

The Who Debut New Song At Stadium Show

The Underground Thieves Deliver 'Whole Lotta Money' Video

The Who Add Show To North American Moving On! Tour

The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online

More The Who News

The Who Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
David Lee Roth Plans To Release 'Lost' Album- Fleetwood Mac Add Final Date To World Tour- Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep- The Who- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Micky Dolenz

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: A Weekend of Music and Munchies Begins in Columbia, MO

On The Record: Paul McCartney

Caught In The Act: Sebastian Bach Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth Plans To Release 'Lost' Album

Fleetwood Mac Add Final Date To World Tour

Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep

The Who Streaming New Song 'All This Music Must Fade'

Jimi Hendrix Live Band Of Gypsys Box Set Announced

Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Concert Film

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Demo Of Rare Beach Boys Cover

Def Leppard Release Live 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.