.

Aerosmith To Receive MusiCares Person Of The Year Award

Bruce Henne | 10-06-2019

Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith will be honored with the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year Award in January. In the midst of celebrating 50 years as a band, Aerosmith will be recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.

Over the years, Aerosmith has shown support for a number of charity organizations around the world, including MusiCares and vocalist Steven Tyler's philanthropic initiative Janie's Fund, which supports young women who've suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.

The band made a surprise announcement about the honor onstage Thursday night during their Park MGM Las Vegas residency.

"MusiCares has been saving lives for 30 years," says Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of MusiCares and the Recording Academy. "The Person Of The Year gala is the pinnacle of the essential work that MusiCares is doing year-round, and it's truly magical in the way that it unites and galvanizes our community and inspires others to take action on their own As we continue to expand our services to people in need, we are thrilled to pay tribute to one of the most beloved bands of all time. Aerosmith has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery. It is sure to be an amazing evening."

The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute ceremony is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week each year. Read more and watch the video announcement from the band here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Aerosmith To Receive MusiCares Person Of The Year Award

