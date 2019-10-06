.

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

K. Wiggins | 10-06-2019

Stone Sour

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root believes that his exit from Stone Sour has been "a blessing" that allowed him to focus all of his energy on one band.

Root was in Stone Sour with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, but parted ways with the band in 2013. Jim was asked by HMV if only being in Slipknot has been easier for him.

He responded, "It's why I'm not in that band anymore."I was spreading myself too thin. That was making me unhappy and that, in turn, was making the rest of Stone Sour unhappy.

"You can't evaluate your situation when you're in a band, not really. But it's been such a blessing, I can focus my energy on one band and I don't have to juggle anymore.

"It didn't work for me. Corey's different. He needs things to be 'go, go, go' all the time. I need time to decompress and to figure things out. I can't be on tour constantly if I really want to be creative."


Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

