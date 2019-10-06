Stryper's Oz Fox May Have Brain Tumors

The wife of Stryper star Oz Fox revealed that doctors have discovered that the guitarist has two lesions on his brain that they suspect may be tumors.

Fox's medical issues began in August of last year when he was hospitalized after suffering a seizure during a Sin City Sinners concert at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Last week, his wife Annie Lobert shared a lengthy update on Facebook. She wrote in part, "This is NOT what we planned! The doctors words: 'You have 2 dark lesions on your brain that we are very concerned about. They look like tumors.'

"TUMORS?! Wait...what did you say doc? And then the emotions kick in... Shock. Disbelief. Fear. Panic. How do you prepare for the news of 2 brain tumors?

"And then how do you handle the sad news they've GROWN since first discovered? I cannot get the picture out of my mind--my husband laying his head on my shoulder (with tears in his eyes) saying, 'I don't want them to drill into my skull and become paralyzed. What if I lose the ability to play guitar?'

"And all I could do was hold him...and cry with him. Because that's what a wife should do. And not only that...go to WAR for him. And war looks like this: Seeking 2nd. 3rd, and 4th doctor opinions

Making doctor appointments in different states (because Nevada is ranked 50th in healthcare USA) Changing diet (again)

"Asking God--what direction should we take? And here's the thing: We don't always get to choose what journey and trial we go through in life--but we CAN choose how we are going to react.

"So in this serious situation we have decided to: Be grateful for every single day--to not fear the future. Be faithful--to do our part but trust God for the out come. Be peaceful--and not panic about any negative doctor reports." Read the full message here.





Related Stories

Stryper Guitarist Oz Fox's Tumors Have Grown

Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage

Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

Stryper Release 'The Valley' Music Video

Stryper React To Walmart Banning Album Over Title

More Stryper News

Stryper Music and More



