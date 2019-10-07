.

Blind Guardian Release 'The Storm' Lyric Video

William Lee | 10-07-2019

Blind Guardian

Blind Guardian have released a lyric video for their new single 'This Storm'. The track comes from the band's forthcoming orchestral album "Legacy Of The Dark Lands," which will hit stores on November 8th.

Frontman Hansi Kursch had this to say, "A storm will come and it will change us all. So here it is our first good old fashioned 7inch release for Legacy of the Dark Lands. 'This Storm' for sure will take no prisoners and it won't calm down until all secrets of the Dark Lands will be revealed on November 8.

"Back in 1997 we started the adventure of soundtrack composing with this piece of music. The arrangement and the melodies have not been changed ever since. With this tune you will get the chance to listen to the pure origin of this exciting project.

"To us 'This Storm' has always delivered a very strong metal approach into the classical soundtrack world and it certainly has changed our perspective on music.

"Enjoy the song and its epic lyric video. I may repeat myself here: Be prepared, for there is so much more to come. This is just the beginning." Watch the video here.


