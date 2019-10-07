Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams Christmas Classic

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is streaming his cover of the seasonal classic, "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing", as the latest preview of his forthcoming Christmas album, "Celestial."

Due October 18, the project - billed as Rob Halford with Family and Friends - mixes holiday classics with all-new compositions as he is joined by a supporting cast that includes his brother, Nigel, on drums, his nephew, Alex (son of Priest bassist Ian Hill) on bass, his sister, Sue, on bells, and the twin guitar tandem of Robert Jones and Jon Blakey.

Among the other classic holiday standards the singer takes on are "Deck The Halls", "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and "Joy To The World."

"Metal maniacs - as we call ourselves - are just as ready for the holidays as everybody else," says Halford. "I think the holidays for any family are a mixture of fun and excitement and apprehension of the whole event. The magic of it more than anything else. It's just a beautiful time of year - which a lot of us wish would be for every day of the year. It's a beautiful thing as far as bringing families together.

"So, what better way to celebrate it than with your family, friends..and music. You must have music at Christmas time."

Halford and Judas Priest will join Ozzy Osbourne for a rescheduled European tour that begins at the end of January. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Judas Priest Legend Rob Halford Reveals First Song From Christmas Album

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

More Rob Halford News

Rob Halford Music and More



