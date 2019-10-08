.

Lynynrd Skynyrd and .38 Special's Larry Junstrom Dead At 70

Bruce Henne | 10-08-2019

38 Special

(hennemusic) Larry Junstrom, the original bassist and founding member of Lynynrd Skynyrd and longtime .38 Special member, died on October 6 at the age of 70.

"The Big Man on the Big Bass has left us," shared .38 Special on social media. "He rocked arenas all over the world and succeeded in living his dream. He was truly one of a kind, a congenial traveling companion and a great friend to all with a humorous slant on life that always kept our spirits high - a kind man with a big heart for everyone who crossed his path. There will never be another like him.

They added, "We are sending our devoted love, strength and comfort to his wife Thania and Larry's family. We will miss our friend and partner."

"Rest Easy, LJ," posted Skynyrd. "You will always be remembered as the big man on the big bass with the even bigger heart! Our thoughts and prayers are with his family." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


