Metallica Launch Online Countdown Clock

(hennemusic) Metallica have launched a new website with a countdown clock. Metallicaxx.com features a countdown clock that will hit zero on Thursday, October 10 at 12:00pm EST, the day after the band hosts its worldwide theatrical premiere of their new concert film with the San Francisco Symphony.

Metallica regrouped with the orchestra last month to mark the 20th Anniversary of the pairing's 1999 live performance recording "S&M", with the first live performances of Michael Kamen's original arrangements in 20 years, plus the first-ever Metallica/San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since the original live set with new orchestral charts by Bruce Coughlin.

Metallica recently cancelled the next round of dates on the WorldWired tour after frontman James Hetfield re-entered rehab for addiction issues.

"All tickets purchased to the shows in Australia and New Zealand, including Enhanced Experiences and Black Tickets, will be fully refunded," says the group. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





