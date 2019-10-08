Silverstein Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Silverstein have announced that they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in a big way by launching a North American tour that will include three sets.

The first set will feature the band performing their 'Discovering the Waterfront' album in full, plus an acoustic set, as well as a greatest hits set. The trek will feature support from Four Year Strong and I The Mighty.

They will be launching the tour on February 28th in London, ON at the London Music Hall and will wrap things up on April 11th in Toronto at Danforth.

Frontman Shane Told had this to say, "It feels absolutely incredible to be celebrating 20 years as a band! It feels like just yesterday we were starting this thing in Josh's basement - singing out of Shel Silverstein books and National Geographic magazines - and here we are embarking on our biggest tour ever. Playing three sets is definitely a huge undertaking, but you only turn 20 once. I'm excited to give our fans the longest show of our career - pulling out all the stops.

"It's been an amazing 20 years and this epic show is our way of saying thank you to all of our fans who jam out to us - whether they have been there since the first EP or just discovered us last month.

"We have the best fans in the world. Their endless support has been the reason we have been able to do this constantly for the last 20 years - to give back with this tour is the least we can do." See the dates below:

February 28 London, ON @ London Music Hall

February 29 Montreal, QC @ Le National

March 1 Quebec City, QC @ Imperial

March 3 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

March 4 Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

March 6 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

March 7 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

March 8 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

March 10 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

March 11 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

March 13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

March 14 St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

March 15 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

March 16 Houston, TX Warehouse

March 19 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

March 20 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes

March 21 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

March 22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine

March 24 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 25 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

March 27 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

March 28 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

March 29 San Francisco, CA @ Regency

March 31 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April 1 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 3 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

April 4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

April 5 Kansas City, MO @ Truman

April 7 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

April 8 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

April 9 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

April 10 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

April 11 Toronto, ON @ Danforth





