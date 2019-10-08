.

Silverstein Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Michael Angulia | 10-08-2019

Silverstein

Silverstein have announced that they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in a big way by launching a North American tour that will include three sets.

The first set will feature the band performing their 'Discovering the Waterfront' album in full, plus an acoustic set, as well as a greatest hits set. The trek will feature support from Four Year Strong and I The Mighty.

They will be launching the tour on February 28th in London, ON at the London Music Hall and will wrap things up on April 11th in Toronto at Danforth.

Frontman Shane Told had this to say, "It feels absolutely incredible to be celebrating 20 years as a band! It feels like just yesterday we were starting this thing in Josh's basement - singing out of Shel Silverstein books and National Geographic magazines - and here we are embarking on our biggest tour ever. Playing three sets is definitely a huge undertaking, but you only turn 20 once. I'm excited to give our fans the longest show of our career - pulling out all the stops.

"It's been an amazing 20 years and this epic show is our way of saying thank you to all of our fans who jam out to us - whether they have been there since the first EP or just discovered us last month.

"We have the best fans in the world. Their endless support has been the reason we have been able to do this constantly for the last 20 years - to give back with this tour is the least we can do." See the dates below:

February 28 London, ON @ London Music Hall
February 29 Montreal, QC @ Le National
March 1 Quebec City, QC @ Imperial
March 3 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
March 4 Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
March 6 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
March 7 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
March 8 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
March 10 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
March 11 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
March 13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
March 14 St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
March 15 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
March 16 Houston, TX Warehouse
March 19 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
March 20 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes
March 21 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
March 22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine
March 24 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 25 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
March 27 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
March 28 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
March 29 San Francisco, CA @ Regency
March 31 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 1 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
April 3 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
April 4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
April 5 Kansas City, MO @ Truman
April 7 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
April 8 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
April 9 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
April 10 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
April 11 Toronto, ON @ Danforth


Silverstein Music and More


