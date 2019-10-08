Singled Out: As Within, So Without's Alone

New York metalcore outfit As Within, So Without recently released a video for their single "Alone" and to celebrate we asked frontman Mitchell Lustosa to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Alone was written in the light of a pretty bad situation. I was in an abusive relationship where I was being manipulated and mentally abused to the point where I didn't see any of my friends or even stay in contact with my band mates.

I was so dependent on this person that it consumed my life. I felt like I couldn't be myself due to judgement and disapproval and I was already at a state where I wasn't comfortable in my own skin. I deal with depression, anxiety and having issues with my physical appearance along with a severe case of abandonment issues. For almost two years I was stuck in this downward spiral and once I got out although I had all the support I needed to be happy, I felt so alone.

In "Alone". the bridge of the song was the call to those close to me that I was in a dark place and I needed them to "drag me out from this emptiness" that I was stuck in, after all I've been through. The track very much summarizes the feeling of being stuck in a pit of emptiness and bad feelings and getting through the hardship first by yourself and then slowly allowing others to come back in and be part of your happiness again. I greatly believe that it is very difficult to be truly happy if you can't be happy alone. I had to learn that that hard way. I want to be there to help anyone who has gone through the same loneliness that has affected me and show them that they can be happy surrounded by the people who love them but also be happy in their isolation.

