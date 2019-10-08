Steve Miller Band To Rock Late Night TV

(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band will perform on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 9th. The rocker will be on hand to promote the October 11th release of a new career-spanning collection, "Welcome To The Vault."

Opening his massive archive for the first time, the 3CD + DVD package presents 52 audio tracks - including studio hits, alternate and live versions, and 5 previously-unheard songs - alongside 21 performances on DVD , with 38 previously-unreleased recordings in all housed in a 100-page hard bound book with Steve's personal photos, and a 9,000 word essay by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.

The DVD contains a variety of live material shot through the years, offering rare footage from the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, a 1973 appearance on Don Kirshner's Rock Concert, ABC In Concert 1974, a 1970 concert from the Fillmore West filmed for Dutch TV, Michigan's Pine Knob Theatre in 1982, Steve and Les Paul at Fat Tuesdays (1990) and Austin City Limits in 2011.

The package also includes 10 guitar picks with Steve's iconic Pegasus logo and an authentic backstage pass from the rocker's personal vault. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Steve Miller Band Share 1981 Single Edit Of 'Macho City'

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased 1973 Track

Steve Miller Shares Unusual Version Of 'Take The Money And Run'

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased Cover Of 'Love Is Strange'

Steve Miller Band Streams Howlin Wolf Classic

Steve Miller Band Streams Alternate Version Of 'Swingtown'

Steve Miller Band Announces Welcome To The Vault

An Evening With Steve Miller Band Dates Announced

Steve Miller Finalizing Box Set and Writing Autobiography

More Steve Miller News

Steve Miller Music and More



