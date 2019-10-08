The Last Dinosaurs Release 'FMU' Video Ahead Of Tour

Australian rockers The Last Dinosaurs are gearing up to launch a North American tour later this month and have just released a brand new music video for their new track "FMU."

Lead Guitarist Sean Caskey had this to say about the track, "FMU" is about a hypothetical conversation between Hong Kong and China about their relationship. It was initially about a break-up but the recent news about the Hong Kong riots inspired me to write for the Hong Kong people.

"Their situation is seemingly helpless, and I feel for them. I admire their fighting spirit and this song is supposed to be in support of them. The cover art for Public Image LTD's first album 'First Issue' was what I stared at the whole time as I was recording the song too which I thought was symbolic of the conflict.

"An anarchic persona reimagined into a clean-cut modern icon. Hong Kong is protesting peacefully for the world to see but underneath is a desperate determination to preserve their sense of self".

Watch the video here and fans in North American can see them live beginning October 24th when they kick off their tour in Vancouver, BC at Imperial. See all of the dates below:

Last Dinosaurs Tour Dates

w/ Special Guests Born Ruffians

10/24 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

10/25 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/26 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/29 San Diego, CA @ Soma

10/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/1 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

11/2 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/4 Denver, CO @ Bluebird

11/6 Nashville, TN @ High Watt

11/8 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

11/9 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

11/10 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

11/12 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/14 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/17 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/19 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

11/21 Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club*

11/22 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

11/23 Chicago, IL @ Park West





