Coyote Kid Announce Concept Album 'Skeleton Man'

William Lee | 10-09-2019

Coyote Kid

Coyote Kid have announced the release of their new concept album "Skeleton Man" and will be playing a record release show on October 11th in St. Paul, MN at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Vocalist Austin Durry had this to say about the album, "The Skeleton Man has been a passion project for us for the last two years. We wanted to build an action/adventure story with high stakes, but that still has universally relatable themes and ideas.

"Musically we wanted to write a coherent record without any confines to our genre, or the styles we've made in the past. We just wanted to be free to take our sound in any direction we wanted, and to try and build an album that will have something for everybody.

"We also wrote recurring motifs throughout the album that reflect the character's growth as they change. Trying to make the album feel smooth and coherent, while still leaving the listener in a totally different place then where the album starts." Watch the announcement video here.


Singled Out: Coyote Kid's Femme Fatale

