Singled Out: Thousand Below's Disassociate

William Lee | 10-09-2019

Thousand Below are releasing their new album "Gone In Your Wake" on October 11th and to celebrate we asked frontman James DeBerg to tell us about the song "Disassociate". Here is the story:

For our most recent single 'Disassociate,' I wanted to do a crazier, more chaotic song for the feeling of disassociation that many people with depression issues feel on a constant basis.

I couldn't put my finger on a specific song that really enveloped that feeling so I wanted to try and portray it in a song. I feel like the instrumental my guitar and bass player put together perfectly captured that feeling and as soon as I heard it, I knew it was the right song to write those lyrics for.

It's a very confusing feeling to feel alone in a crowded room especially surrounded by people you know and love. It's frustrating, infuriating, confusing, and in many ways, self-defeating.

I wanted to perfectly capture those emotions in a heavier more energetic song and I think we did a great job of that.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


