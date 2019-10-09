The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour

(hennemusic) The Eagles will deliver full album performances of their 1976 classic, "Hotel California", during a newly-announced spring 2020 US tour.

Following a recent three-show run in Las Vegas that saw the group debut the new stage show - which also includes an orchestra, choir and a greatest hits set - The Eagles will regroup for a 12-date series that will open with the first of two nights in Atlanta, GA on February 7, and see appearances in New York, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco before wrapping up in Los Angeles in mid-April.

"Hotel California" is the third best-selling US album in history, recently certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 26 million copies. The group's fifth studio record topped the US charts and won two Grammy Awards - for "New Kid In Town" and the title track. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

