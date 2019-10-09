.

The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour

Bruce Henne | 10-09-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Eagles

(hennemusic) The Eagles will deliver full album performances of their 1976 classic, "Hotel California", during a newly-announced spring 2020 US tour.

Following a recent three-show run in Las Vegas that saw the group debut the new stage show - which also includes an orchestra, choir and a greatest hits set - The Eagles will regroup for a 12-date series that will open with the first of two nights in Atlanta, GA on February 7, and see appearances in New York, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco before wrapping up in Los Angeles in mid-April.

"Hotel California" is the third best-selling US album in history, recently certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 26 million copies. The group's fifth studio record topped the US charts and won two Grammy Awards - for "New Kid In Town" and the title track. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour

Don Felder Shares Story Behind Eagles' 'Hotel California'

Eagles' Vince Gill Streams 'I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More'

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Adds Solo Dates

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh

Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show

The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time

Eagles TV Special Preview Goes Online

More Eagles News

Eagles Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades- Vinnie Vincent Announces Merry Metal Christmas Event- The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour- more


Reviews
Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Second Day Gets Cooking

Passport: Irvine Global Village Festival

Caught In The Act: Micky Dolenz

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: A Weekend of Music and Munchies Begins in Columbia, MO

On The Record: Paul McCartney

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades

Vinnie Vincent Announces Merry Metal Christmas Event

The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour

Paul McCartney Announce Special Double A-Side Release

Sammy Hagar Reflects On End With Van Halen

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Recounts Deadly 1977 Plane Crash

Freddie Mercury 'Never Boring' Box Set Previewed With Video

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Announces Rare Solo Show



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.