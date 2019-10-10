Empty Trail Release 'Lost' Video

Empty Trail have released a music video for their song "Lost", which is the title song to the group's forthcoming EP that will be released on October 18th. The band had the following to say about the five tracks:

Wait Around - It's a state of demotivation. Just feeling as if things always go bad, so why even try. No matter how high I feel, I know I'm going to crash through the ground and have to rebuild all of who I am. Again. An intense rock track with brooding lyrics.

Every Toll - It's dependency on a relationship that's bad for you. Trying to keep someone weak so they stay with you, because you aren't strong enough to be alone. You accept the minimum because you feel that's all you're worth. Metal riffs mixed with almost rappy vocals.

Reality - What's real? From full on confidence to major insecurity. What's the truth? Is it all subjective in the end? Does anyone TRULY know anything? We know what we feel. But can we separate what we want to feel and believe from objective reality? A bouncy, catchy rock track, yet with a dark rock and roll mix.

Lost - The world used to be so beautiful. But now I don't know what to think. I'm still searching for that missing piece. Even though it may seem like anger, it's really loss. Grieving something that you can't seem to find anymore. I want to feel free again. An angry and emotional ballad with a big chorus.

My World - You will never truly comprehend what that other person next to you is going through. We all wear a really good mask. We tend to separate ourselves from others. But we are all much more alike than we think. Some of us just hide it better than others. An Introspective, grungy song about hiding your authentic feelings from the world.

Watch the "Lost" video here.





