.

Yes Announce 'Relayer' Full Album Tour

Bruce Henne | 10-10-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Yes

(hennemusic) Prog legends Yes have announced that they will perform their 1974 album, "Relayer", in its entirety during a newly-announced spring 2020 tour of the UK.

As part of the band's Album Series, the show will comprise two sets by the band with full production and a high definition video wall. The first will feature favorite classic tracks from Yes' extensive catalogue, while the second will present their seventh studio album.

Featuring the addition of Swiss musician Patrick Moraz following the departure of keyboardist Rick Wakeman, "Relayer" was a top 5 album in both the UK and US.

"We are really looking forward to playing ALL of the Relayer album," says guitarist Steve Howe. "Having premiered The Gates Of Delirium this year, we continue by expanding our Album Series with all the tracks: The Gates Of Delirium, Sound Chaser and To Be Over. During the first half of the evening we'll be performing a refined selection from Yes' enormous 50 year + repertoire. See you there!"

"I always enjoy coming home to England so I'm especially looking forward to Yes' upcoming 'Album Series 2020' tour," adds drummer Alan White. "'Relayer' I believe, is one of the most creative and interesting musical compilations in the band's repertoire. Challenging and extremely enjoyable to play, I'm happy to be bringing this music back to live stages throughout Europe. I hope all who attend our shows will enjoy these cuts as much as we like performing them for our audiences." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Yes Announce 'Relayer' Full Album Tour

Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam

Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Announces U.S. Summer Tour

Yes Release 50th Anniversary Documentary Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

Yes and Asia Add Roger Dean To The Royal Affair Tour

Yes Star Billy Sherwood Streaming Song From New Solo Album

Yes Icon Rick Wakeman Announces First U.S. Solo Tour in 13 Years

Yes Recruit Prog Legends For North American Tour

Yes' Jon Anderson Releases 'Makes Me Happy' Video

More Yes News

Yes Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour For Health Reasons- Led Zeppelin Legend Announces American Debut Of New Project- Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert- Yes Full Album Tour- more


Reviews
Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Second Day Gets Cooking

Passport: Irvine Global Village Festival

Caught In The Act: Micky Dolenz

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: A Weekend of Music and Munchies Begins in Columbia, MO

On The Record: Paul McCartney

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour For Health Reasons

Led Zeppelin Legend Announces American Debut Of New Project

Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert

Yes Announce 'Relayer' Full Album Tour

Jimi Hendrix's 1969 London Concert Film To Screen At Royal Albert Hall

The Kinks stream 2019 Mix From Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Empty Trail Release 'Lost' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.