Yes Announce 'Relayer' Full Album Tour

(hennemusic) Prog legends Yes have announced that they will perform their 1974 album, "Relayer", in its entirety during a newly-announced spring 2020 tour of the UK.

As part of the band's Album Series, the show will comprise two sets by the band with full production and a high definition video wall. The first will feature favorite classic tracks from Yes' extensive catalogue, while the second will present their seventh studio album.

Featuring the addition of Swiss musician Patrick Moraz following the departure of keyboardist Rick Wakeman, "Relayer" was a top 5 album in both the UK and US.

"We are really looking forward to playing ALL of the Relayer album," says guitarist Steve Howe. "Having premiered The Gates Of Delirium this year, we continue by expanding our Album Series with all the tracks: The Gates Of Delirium, Sound Chaser and To Be Over. During the first half of the evening we'll be performing a refined selection from Yes' enormous 50 year + repertoire. See you there!"

"I always enjoy coming home to England so I'm especially looking forward to Yes' upcoming 'Album Series 2020' tour," adds drummer Alan White. "'Relayer' I believe, is one of the most creative and interesting musical compilations in the band's repertoire. Challenging and extremely enjoyable to play, I'm happy to be bringing this music back to live stages throughout Europe. I hope all who attend our shows will enjoy these cuts as much as we like performing them for our audiences." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





