Metallica Announce Special Two Set Festival Appearances

(hennemusic) Metallica will headline a series of five US festivals next year in association with promoters Danny Wimmer Presents that will each feature unique performances.

Billed as "a unique collaboration unprecedented for any American festival promoter or band," Metallica will, for the first time ever, perform two separate headlining sets at all of the following events in 2020:

Epicenter (May 1-3) at its new location at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC - Welcome To Rockville (May 8-10) at its new location at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL - Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival (May 15-17) at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, OH - Louder Than Life (September 18-20) at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, KY - Aftershock (October 9-11) at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA

These events will be the only chance to see Metallica at a U.S. festival in 2020. In addition to two appearances at each festival, Metallica will also deliver a unique set list for each performance, resulting in 10 different shows over the course of the year.

"Metallica isn't just another headliner. When Metallica takes the stage, it's an event. It's an experience," says Wimmer. "That's the same standard we've set for every DWP festival - from the first band to the last band, and everything that happens in between. I can't wait to bring the biggest band in the world to the biggest rock festivals in America. Metallica paved this road that we travel. How many artists on the bill at these five festivals first picked up an instrument, or first started a band, because of Metallica?" Read more and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





