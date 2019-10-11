Son Of Late Great White Guitarist Ty Longley To Drum Out Hunger

Acey Longley, son of late Great White guitarist Ty Longley, wants to Drum Out Hunger for his 16th birthday, so he has planned a special event in Morehead, KY on October 26th.

The event will take place at Jimmy John's in Morehead at 4pm and will provide a hot meal as well as non-perishable food items, personal care items, and clothing to the homeless and needy in the Morehead area.

Acey has a long history of giving back, at the age of 7 he started the B.E.A.T.S. (Bring Everyone A Tremendous Smile) Foundation which visits children at the hospitals local to him and gives them donated toys and teaches them therapeutic drum beats, he also served at the local food pantry until he recently moved. For these services he has been awarded an American Red Cross Youth Good Samaritan title and graced the front page of The Chicago Tribune.

Ty Longley, Acey's father was tragically killed during a pyrotechnic fire at club that Great White was performing at. Acey was born a few months later and has spent his life giving back and also following his father's footsteps as a musician, taking up the drums at the age of 4. (A short video about Acey can be found here ). Find more details here.





