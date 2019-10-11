Steve Miller's Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Steve Miller performed his 1976 classic, "Fly Like An Eagle", on the October 9th episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and video of the appearance has been shared online.

Miller was joined by The Roots for the tune as he was on hand to promote the October 11 release of a new career-spanning collection, "Welcome To The Vault."

The rocker joined Fallon to discuss the project and his lengthy career, including how his godfather, electric guitar inventor Les Paul, showed him how to record and make records, while T-Bone Walker taught him how to play the guitar behind his head and do the splits.

"Welcome To The Vault" presents 52 audio tracks alongside 21 performances on DVD and a 100-page hard bound book with Steve's personal photos and a 9,000 word essay by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.

The set delivers 38 previously-unavailable rarities on the 3CD/DVD collection, including more studio and live material as well as five previously unheard songs dating back to the late '60s. Watch the clips from the TV appearance here.

