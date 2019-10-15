New Freddie Mercury Lyric Video Highlights Never Boring Box Set

(hennemusic) The newly-released Freddie Mercury box set, "Never Boring", is being highlighted with a lyric video for the singer's 1984 debut solo single, "Love Kills."

Recorded with all four members of Queen and originally written for the band's eleventh studio album, "The Works", the song was featured on the soundtrack to Giorgio Moroder's 1984 restored version of the 1927 silent film Metropolis.

A Top 10 hit in Poland, Spain, Austria and the UK, "Love Kills" peaked at No. 69 on the US Billboard Hot 100. "Never Boring" presents special editions of the singer's 1985 album, "Mr. Bad Guy," 1988's "Barcelona", and a new 12-track compilation of some of his solo performances.

Taken from the very best original source material available, the full "Never Boring" collection contains three CDs with 32 tracks; a Blu-ray and DVD featuring 13 promo videos and interview; a 120-page 10"x10" hardback book full photos, many of them rare and unpublished. Watch the video here.

