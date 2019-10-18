Singled Out: Chase Engel and the Night Shift's Sorry

Chase Engel and the Night Shift released their new Brian Wheat (Tesla) produced self-titled EP and to celebrate we asked Chase to tell us about the single "Sorry". Here is the story:

I remember an old girlfriend of mine, way back in the day, saying that something I had said or did was mean. I recall responding with, mean? That's just how I am. That's just me but I'm sorry for being mean I guess. To which she replied, "did you say you're sorry for being mean or sorry for being me?" I remember saying, "well, both I guess."

The song was written quite a while ago. I believe I was about 18 when I wrote it and we played it for some years before it got rotated out of the set for new songs. Then when it came time to get songs together for the EP we dug up some older songs and "Sorry" happen to be one of them. When we recorded the demo of the song to send to Brian, the song really stood out against the others.

The recorded version of the song is actually quite different from the original demo. We went with a bit more of a pop-rock feel rather then the heavier version we came in with. We were a bit nervous at first cause the sound was something new for us but when the song was finished we loved it. It was an easy choice to have it be the first single off the EP.

For us being a super visual band, we knew we had to shoot a video for the song for sure. Shooting the video was awesome. It was our first video where we had to cast people which is always a challenge but the ladies we had in the video did a fantastic job. I even got to beat on one of my dads old hot rods in the video so make sure to watch until the end!

We are really proud of the song, the videos we have shot so far and the EP as a whole. I'm honored to have gotten to work with a music legend in Brian Wheat (Tesla) for the recording process and we are super excited to see what the release of "Sorry" brings!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!





Related Stories

More Chase Engel News



