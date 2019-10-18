Singled Out: David Newbould's Long Road To Barstow

David Newbould released his new album "Sin & Redemption" today (Oct. 18th) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Long Road To Barstow". Here is the story:

"Long Road To Barstow" is about a guy in search of some clarity in his life. He's been spinning his wheels for too long and decides to head out West to clear his head and try to start a new chapter. It doesn't go well. His old habits refuse to die. At the same time, he can't look back at the "lie" that is the life he's been living. At the end, we find him peeling out in the morning with the weight of his world crippling his soul, yet he heads out on that open road hoping things will get better. I truly hope they do.

I spent a lot of time with this song, writing draft after draft, until I had it where I wanted it. I wrote it with Leroy Powell of Whiskey Wolves of the West. I credit him for continuing to push until it was right. Some of the best lines are his, in fact. So much of life is grounded uncertainty, where the uncertainty itself becomes part of the fabric, and people will go through any lengths to try to shed themselves of their baggage. We wanted the music to encapsulate that.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





