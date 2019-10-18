.

Toto Calling It Quits Following Current Tour

William Lee | 10-18-2019

Toto

Toto will be concluding their current 40th anniversary tour this coming Sunday (Oct 20th) in Philadelphia and Steve Lukather says that the show will mark the end of the group's current lineup.

Lukather shared the news during an interview with mcall.com. He said, "I don't know what the future-future's gonna be, but I do know that's gonna be the last show in Philly for the foreseeable future and certainly the end of this configuration of Toto."

He was asked if the band may return in a different form and he responded, "I don't know, man. I can't predict the future. I can tell you that this version is dead October 20. We gotta take a break from all this. We were beat up really badly and we gotta heal and figure out what's going on. I mean, the music's still there.

"I'm not saying I'm never gonna play this music again, that would be stupid to say; that would be a lie. I can play whatever I want from my entire career with whomever I want to, and so can everybody else. But I don't know what that is yet.

"We've been working really hard for a really long time if you look at the last 10 years of touring for the band, we've toured more than we ever have. We're playing better than ever. That's the irony, The band, we're playing great. When we walk on stage, man, it's like we're kids again, and we just give it all we got. It keeps you youthful inside. I feel great, I feel better than I did when I was 40, you know? As far as physically and playing-wise, the band's matured. We're playing together. It's fun, I'm having a great time. And that two hours plus on stage is what we're out here to do. That's our big payoff. We don't get paid for that, we get paid for the other 20 hours a day where we're in a very nice little prison called a hotel room. 've been on the road my whole life. Going out and seeing the sights, I've kind of done that, you know?"


