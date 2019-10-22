Singled Out: Beneath The Hollow's Spellbound

Chicago metal band Beneath The Hollow recently released their latest single "Spellbound" and to celebrate we asked guitarist Jesse DeGroot to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Spellbound" started with the heavy chorus riff, just and idea on a simple dissonant chord progression than managed to stay melodic while still having some ugly aggression to it.

I really didn't have any intention on it being a more mellow ballad type song. But once the verse parts came to mind it really just took off and completed itself.

This was actually the verse first song written with new vocalist Jewell Yocum. This was one of the demos I sent him when we first discussed him joining us. He came in the first day rehearsed with us for a few hours. We took a break, he went off with his headphones and wrote the lyrics and melody on the spot. We tracked 2-3 single take passes and that's what you hear on the final cut. It was that quick.

