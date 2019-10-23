.

Neil Young Streams Footage From Mountaintop Documentary

Bruce Henne | 10-23-2019

Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming footage from studio sessions for his new album with Crazy Horse, "Colorado", as captured in the project's companion documentary, "Mountaintop."

The video clip features Young and the band recording "Love Kills", a non-album bonus b-side to the track "Rainbow Of Colors." "Mountaintop" - which premiered in North American theaters this week and will hit cinemas in Europe and South America on November 18 - captures the group making their first record in seven years at the Studio In The Clouds facility just outside the Colorado ski resort of Telluride.

The lineup of bassist Billy Talbot, drummer Ralph Molina, and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren - in place of retired guitarist Frank Sampedro - joined Young for the follow-up to the band's 2012 releases "Americana" and "Psychedelic Pill." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Neil Young Streams Footage From Mountaintop Documentary

