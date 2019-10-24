Bleed The Sky Announce First Album and Headline Tour In A Decade

Bleed The Sky have announced that they will be launching their first headline tour in over a decade early next year and will be releasing their new studio album.

The new album, the band's first release since 2008, will be entitled "This Way Lies Madness", and will be released under their new deal with Art Is War on January 17th.

The band had this to say, "We're very happy to announce some important news to all you patient (and impatient) fans out there! We have entered a new partnership agreement with AIW (Art is War) Records for the release of our new album "This Way Lies Madness" which we've set to release on January 17th, 2020.

"This label has the utmost confidence in Bleed The Sky and in our new album. They have worked tirelessly with us to ensure that this album will be exactly what fans have been waiting for! We'll be shooting a video for our newest single which will be released in December.

"Also, we are excited to announce our first headlining tour in over a decade! We are honored to be touring with the legendary Skinlab, Arise Chaos, and So This is Suffering! We have put our blood, sweat and tears into this next album and we can't wait for you all to hear it!" See the tour dates below:

1/23 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

1/24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's

1/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

1/26 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

1/27 - Tucson, AZ - Club Encore

1/29 - Lubbock, TX, TBA

1/30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

1/31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

2/1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

2/2 - Tyler, TX - TBA

2/4 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

2/5 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall

2/6 - Waterloo, IA- TBA

2/7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

2/8 - Battle Creek, MI - TBA

2/9 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar





Related Stories

More Bleed The Sky News



