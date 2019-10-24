.

Bleed The Sky Announce First Album and Headline Tour In A Decade

Michael Angulia | 10-24-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bleed The Sky

Bleed The Sky have announced that they will be launching their first headline tour in over a decade early next year and will be releasing their new studio album.

The new album, the band's first release since 2008, will be entitled "This Way Lies Madness", and will be released under their new deal with Art Is War on January 17th.

The band had this to say, "We're very happy to announce some important news to all you patient (and impatient) fans out there! We have entered a new partnership agreement with AIW (Art is War) Records for the release of our new album "This Way Lies Madness" which we've set to release on January 17th, 2020.

"This label has the utmost confidence in Bleed The Sky and in our new album. They have worked tirelessly with us to ensure that this album will be exactly what fans have been waiting for! We'll be shooting a video for our newest single which will be released in December.

"Also, we are excited to announce our first headlining tour in over a decade! We are honored to be touring with the legendary Skinlab, Arise Chaos, and So This is Suffering! We have put our blood, sweat and tears into this next album and we can't wait for you all to hear it!" See the tour dates below:

1/23 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
1/24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's
1/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
1/26 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
1/27 - Tucson, AZ - Club Encore
1/29 - Lubbock, TX, TBA
1/30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
1/31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club
2/1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
2/2 - Tyler, TX - TBA
2/4 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
2/5 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall
2/6 - Waterloo, IA- TBA
2/7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
2/8 - Battle Creek, MI - TBA
2/9 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar


Related Stories


Bleed The Sky Announce First Album and Headline Tour In A Decade

More Bleed The Sky News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades- Pink Floyd Streaming Live 8 Reunion- DevilDriver Leave Static-Z Tour After Cancer Diagnosis- Ozzy Osbourne- more


Reviews
Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

Road Trip: Silver Dollar City's Pumpkin Nights

Road Trip: The National Churchill Museum in Fulton, MO

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades

Pink Floyd Streaming Full Live 8 Reunion Performance

DevilDriver Leave Static-Z Tour After Cancer Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Does Not Include Zakk Wylde

Queen And Fans Celebrate Bohemian Rhapsody Milestone

The Doors Stream New Mix Of 1969 Single

Boysetsfire Celebrating 25 Years With Tour And Reissues

Cage Expand Science Of Annihilation For Reissue



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.