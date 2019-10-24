.

Boysetsfire Celebrating 25 Years With Tour And Reissues

Michael Angulia | 10-24-2019

Boysetsfire

Boysetsfire are celebrating their 25th anniversary by launching a tour this fall and releasing special CD and vinyl reissues of their second and third albums via Craft Recordings December 6th.

The reissues of "After the Eulogy" and "Tomorrow Come Today" will mark the first time that both album will be available on vinyl. Both titles have been newly remastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Paul Blakemore.

Bonus material will include new interviews with band members and in-depth liner notes from Jan Schwarzkamp, editor of Germany's VISIONS music magazine, plus archival photos of the band, according to the announcement.

Fans in select cities can catch the band live this fall beginning on November 22nd in Garwood, NJ, before they head across the pond for a series of dates in Europe. See the dates and tracklistings for the reissues below:

November 22: Garwood, NJ, USA: Crossroads
November 28: Würzburg, Germany: Posthalle
November 29: Cologne, Germany: Palladium
November 30: London, UK: The Underworld
December 1: Amsterdam, The Netherlands: Melkweg
December 2: Hamburg, Germany: Grosse Freheit
December 3: Leipzig, Germany: Werk 2
December 4: Vienna, Austria: Arena
December 5: Munich, Germany: Tonhalle
December 6: Münster, Germany: Staters Palace
December 7: Wiesbaden, Germany: Schlachthof

Track Listing - After The Eulogy:

CD
1. After The Eulogy
2. Rookie
3. Pariah Under Glass
4. When The Rhetoric Dies
5. Still Waiting For The Punchline
6. The Abominations Of Those Virtuous
7. Our Time Honored Tradition Of Cannibalism
8. (Compassion) As Skull Fragments On The Wall
9. My Life In The Knife Trade
10. Across Five Years
11. Twelve Step Hammer Program
12. Unspoken Request
13. The Force Majeure

LP

Side A
1. After The Eulogy
2. Rookie
3. Pariah Under Glass
4. When The Rhetoric Dies
5. Still Waiting For The Punchline
6. The Abominations Of Those Virtuous
7. Our Time Honored Tradition Of Cannibalism

Side B
1. (Compassion) As Skull Fragments On The Wall
2. My Life In The Knife Trade
3. Across Five Years
4. Twelve Step Hammer Program
5. Unspoken Request
6. The Force Majeure


Track Listing - Tomorrow Come Today:

CD
1. Eviction Article
2. Last Year's Next
3. Full Color Guilt
4. Bathory's Sainthood
5. Dying On Principle
6. Handful Of Redemption
7. Release The Dogs
8. Foundations To Burn
9. Management vs. Labor
10. High Wire Escape Artist
11. White Wedding Dress
12. On In Five
13. With Every Intention

LP

Side A
1. Eviction Article
2. Last Year's Nest
3. Full Color Guilt
4. Bathory's Sainthood
5. Dying On Principle
6. Handful Of Redemption
7. Release The Dogs

Side B
1. Foundations To Burn
2. Management Vs. Labor
3. High Wire Escape Artist
4. White Wedding Dress
5. On In Five
6. With Every Intention


