Cage Expand Science Of Annihilation For Reissue

Cage have announced that they will be launching a mini tour in European next month and will also be releasing a special reissue entitled "Science Of Annihilation Re-Annihilated."

Science Of Annihilation was the acclaimed San Diego band's fifth studio album and it has been expanded, remixed, remastered and partially rerecorded for this deluxe reissue.

It will include two unreleased bonus tracks and is set for release on November 15th. Guitarist David Garcia had this to say, "This album is where we took a very heavy, thrash oriented direction, and I really wanted to hear it in all of its intended glory. So we asked our current drummer Sean ELG to re-record all of the drums and I went to work on remixing the entire record all over again."

Singer Sean Peck added, "This is my favorite Cage record, and when Dave suggested we make it sound right I was stoked. I re-sang a couple of parts and we had to re-do some guitars too but I love how it came out! The fact we were able to throw some bonus tracks on there makes it really cool too.

"This album was highly praised in the press back 10 years ago, when it first came out and many of these songs are still in our live set. Marc Sasso did a killer job on the new cover art. It is a different look for us and shows what came next after the original cover art scene depiction. Basically it is the armies of hell going into battle!"

The same day that special reissue hits stores, the very first vinyl edition of the band's "Darker Than Black" will be available as as double LP. Only 500 units are being pressed in 2 colors, Darker Than Black Black and Blood of the Innocent Red.

See their tour dates below:

November 29 Renchen Germany The Come Inn

November 30 Douai France Heavy Metal Destruction Festival (headliner)

December 1 Hautrage Belgium Canal 10

December 3 Moers Germany Dschungel Club

December 4 Breda Netherlands Bel Air

December 5 Bilzen Belgium South Of Heaven

December 6 Geleen Belgium Der Meister

December 7 Kuurne Belgium Blast From The Past Festival





