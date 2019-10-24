.

Cage Expand Science Of Annihilation For Reissue

Michael Angulia | 10-24-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cage

Cage have announced that they will be launching a mini tour in European next month and will also be releasing a special reissue entitled "Science Of Annihilation Re-Annihilated."

Science Of Annihilation was the acclaimed San Diego band's fifth studio album and it has been expanded, remixed, remastered and partially rerecorded for this deluxe reissue.

It will include two unreleased bonus tracks and is set for release on November 15th. Guitarist David Garcia had this to say, "This album is where we took a very heavy, thrash oriented direction, and I really wanted to hear it in all of its intended glory. So we asked our current drummer Sean ELG to re-record all of the drums and I went to work on remixing the entire record all over again."

Singer Sean Peck added, "This is my favorite Cage record, and when Dave suggested we make it sound right I was stoked. I re-sang a couple of parts and we had to re-do some guitars too but I love how it came out! The fact we were able to throw some bonus tracks on there makes it really cool too.

"This album was highly praised in the press back 10 years ago, when it first came out and many of these songs are still in our live set. Marc Sasso did a killer job on the new cover art. It is a different look for us and shows what came next after the original cover art scene depiction. Basically it is the armies of hell going into battle!"

The same day that special reissue hits stores, the very first vinyl edition of the band's "Darker Than Black" will be available as as double LP. Only 500 units are being pressed in 2 colors, Darker Than Black Black and Blood of the Innocent Red.

See their tour dates below:
November 29 Renchen Germany The Come Inn
November 30 Douai France Heavy Metal Destruction Festival (headliner)
December 1 Hautrage Belgium Canal 10
December 3 Moers Germany Dschungel Club
December 4 Breda Netherlands Bel Air
December 5 Bilzen Belgium South Of Heaven
December 6 Geleen Belgium Der Meister
December 7 Kuurne Belgium Blast From The Past Festival


Related Stories


Cage Expand Science Of Annihilation For Reissue

Beck And Cage The Elephant Teaming For Summer Tour

Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Incubus For Skaky Knees

Hip-Hop Classic Featured In 'Luke Cage' Season 2 Teaser

More Cage News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades- Pink Floyd Streaming Live 8 Reunion- DevilDriver Leave Static-Z Tour After Cancer Diagnosis- Ozzy Osbourne- more


Reviews
Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

Road Trip: Silver Dollar City's Pumpkin Nights

Road Trip: The National Churchill Museum in Fulton, MO

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades

Pink Floyd Streaming Full Live 8 Reunion Performance

DevilDriver Leave Static-Z Tour After Cancer Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Does Not Include Zakk Wylde

Queen And Fans Celebrate Bohemian Rhapsody Milestone

The Doors Stream New Mix Of 1969 Single

Boysetsfire Celebrating 25 Years With Tour And Reissues

Cage Expand Science Of Annihilation For Reissue



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.