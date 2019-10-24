.

Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades

Bruce Henne | 10-24-2019

Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed their 1991 track, "Dead Horse", for the first time in almost three decades during an October 23 show in Oklahoma City, OK and video of the performance has been shared online.

The band played the rarity from "Use Your Illusion I" consistently on the 1991-93 concert tour in support of the set, and last delivered it to fans during the trek's final two concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina in the summer of 1993.

The event marked the second time on Guns N' Roses current series of fall dates that they have performed a rare tune for fans, following the appearance of "Locomotive" for the first time in almost three decades during an October 7 stop in Wichita, KS.

The group's extended Not In This Lifetime tour will wrap up with an October 25 set at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience festival in New Orleans, LA, an October 29 gig in Salt Lake City, UT and close with a two-night stand in Las Vegas early next month. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


