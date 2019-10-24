Michael Monroe Releases 'Junk Planet' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe is streaming a lyric video for "Junk Planet", the latest single from his newly-released album, "One Man Gang."

Monroe's eleventh studio record features guest appearances by ex-Hanoi Rocks guitarist Nasty Suicide and The Damned legend Captain Sensible. "It's an 'all killers, no fillers' album and I can't wait for you to hear it," says Monroe.

"Junk Planet" arrives in sync with the launch of the Finnish rocker's three-week fall tour of Europe that began in Helsinki on October 19 and includes 10-date UK run that will wrap up at the Hard Rock Hell Festival in Great Yarmouth, UK on November 9.

The singer's live band includes longtime member and former Hanoi Rocks/New York Dolls bassist Sami Yaffa, guitarists Rich Jones and Steve Conte, and drummer Karl Rockfist. Watch the video here.

