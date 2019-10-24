Singled Out: Renegade Cartel's Break Your Chains

Renegade Cartel are gearing up to release their new album "Dear World" on Halloween and to celebrate we asked Stephen Damon-Tilley (vocals/bass) to tell us about the song "Break Your Chains". Here is the story:

The riffs for what eventually became "Break Your Chains" were already written and arranged by Vic when I entered the band. He had been playing these songs with his older bandmates (who would quickly leave the band as things got serious), so there was already an established feeling for the tune. As a Metallica fan, I knew that vocally I would have more aggressive tone with this, trying to match James Hetfield on the Black Album. Lucky for me, I had just gotten out of a relationship so I had plenty of writing material.

Break Your Chains is about finally removing oppression and not putting up with any bullsh*t from anyone. For a long time, I was treated as if I should stop playing music and "grow up". I mean, I still get that today, but now I truly know that it's in my blood and soul forever. There is no stopping me from playing music until the day I die. So, after starting 4 other projects, I was well on my way to breaking those chains.

I texted Vic about the music writing, and he tells me that he remembers coming up with verse riff very quickly and made it think of a Soundgarden feel, and that carried him to the chorus. The bridge section was written separately but fit pretty easy. After it had molded into this heavy song, writing the solo was last. But he looked to Slash to inspire him for that. It's so funny how it starts and to watch it all form into the finished product.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





