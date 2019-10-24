The Doors Stream New Mix Of 1969 Single

(hennemusic) The Doors are streaming a new mix of their 1969 single, "Wishful Sinful", as a preview to the November 1 release of an expanded 50th anniversary edition of their fourth album, "The Soft Parade."

It's one of five songs that are billed as "Doors-Only" versions that see some instruments removed in order to bring the band's instrumentation to the forefront.

The record's second single, "Wishful Sinful" reached No. 44 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The 50th anniversary reissue will present the original album, a newly-remastered version of the b-side "Who Scared You", and more than a dozen unreleased songs, including the legendary hour-long jam, "Rock Is Dead," which appears here in its entirety for the first time ever.

Limited to just 15,000 individually-numbered copies, the 3CD/1LP collection also includes the original album on 180-gram vinyl along with liner notes by rock journalist David Fricke. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





