.

Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Cover

Bruce Henne | 10-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming his cover of "Rhinestone Cowboy" as featured on the newly-release package, "Western Stars - Songs From The Film."

Originally written and recorded by Larry Weiss in 1974, the tune went on to become a US No. 1 hit on both the country and pop charts a year later for Glen Campbell.

The soundtrack to Springsteen's concert film and documentary, "Western Stars", delivers live performances of every song from the new album, as well as the New Jersey rocker's take on the 1970s hit.

The singer's directorial debut - alongside longtime collaborator Thom Zimny - sees Springsteen perform with a band and a full orchestra under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

Springsteen's first studio album in five years, "Western Stars" debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in June. Listen to Bruce's take on the classic song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Cover

Bruce Springsteen's Jimmy Kimmel Appearance Goes Online

Bruce Springsteen To Appear On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Bruce Springsteen Streams Sundown From Western Stars Film

Bruce Springsteen Reveals Details For Western Stars Cinema Events

Bruce Springsteen Shares Trailer For Western Stars Doc

Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced

Bruce Springsteen Goes No. 2 With 'Western Stars'

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tucson Train' Video

More Bruce Springsteen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar Won't Play Full Van Halen Album- Guns N' Roses Ex Announces Free Halloween Bash- The Damned Losing Member- AC/DC Singer Previews Billy Joel Episode- more


Reviews
Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

Road Trip: Silver Dollar City's Pumpkin Nights

Road Trip: The National Churchill Museum in Fulton, MO

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar Won't Play Full Van Halen Album

Guns N' Roses Ex Announces Free Halloween Bash

The Damned Losing Member After Sunday's Show

AC/DC Previews Billy Joel's A Life On The Road

Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Cover

Jimi Hendrix Streams Foxy Lady from 1969 NYE Performance

Rush's Geddy Lee Announces US Book Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic Song Farewell Tour Performance



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.