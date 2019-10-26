Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Cover

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming his cover of "Rhinestone Cowboy" as featured on the newly-release package, "Western Stars - Songs From The Film."

Originally written and recorded by Larry Weiss in 1974, the tune went on to become a US No. 1 hit on both the country and pop charts a year later for Glen Campbell.

The soundtrack to Springsteen's concert film and documentary, "Western Stars", delivers live performances of every song from the new album, as well as the New Jersey rocker's take on the 1970s hit.

The singer's directorial debut - alongside longtime collaborator Thom Zimny - sees Springsteen perform with a band and a full orchestra under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

Springsteen's first studio album in five years, "Western Stars" debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in June. Listen to Bruce's take on the classic song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





