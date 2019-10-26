Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic Song Farewell Tour Performance

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming audio and video versions of their 1977 classic, "What's Your Name", as a preview to the November 1 release of a new live package entitled "Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour Lyve!"

The set captures the band in concert during a 2018 show at TIAA Bank Field in their hometown of Jacksonville, FL as part of their ongoing farewell trek.

The lead single from the group's fifth studio album, "Street Survivors", was a US Top 15 hit for Lynyrd Skynyrd. The live album is a companion to a new concert film of the same name that will screen in US theaters for a one-night-only event on November 7.

"We can't wait to share this amazing night and performance with the Skynyrd Nation, especially those that weren't able to be there that evening," says guitarist Gary Rossington. "The energy, passion and reaction to the music and band was something we will never forget." Stream the song and watch the video here.

