Singled Out: Kashmir Winter's we are Pretty, we are Porcelain

Kashmir Winter recently released their new single, "we are Pretty, we are Porcelain" and to celebrate we asked juni to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Porcelain was one of those songs you can just feel in your bones the moment you hear the first chord. Edwin almost didn't even know he was sitting on gold when he came up with the progression. He was actually planning on giving it to someone else! I told him absolutely not dude, this is a keeper.

Lyrically, the first verse is actually a lot more introspective than you may think. See, when Edwin and I started working on the song, I'd taken to wearing non-prescription glasses because I liked the way they framed my face, and I was flaunting a flashy Hugo Boss watch had run out of battery a while ago. As I started writing, I got frustrated by the fact that I couldn't see properly because my glasses had smudges on them. Meanwhile the watch on my wrist was making it fairly uncomfortable to write. That was when I realized the irony of my situation, and the fact that these items that I was wearing purely for the status they afforded me were actively impeding my life in a direct way...yet I was still loath to give them up.

So really I ended up writing Porcelain as a direct warning to myself, and others only by extension. I wanted to remind myself and the world that while it's nice to have nice things, we should never let our self-worth be determined by them. If you ever find yourself so reliant on a piece of jewelry or clothing for your status that you'll allow it to hinder your quality of life rather than give it up...well, this song's for you.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





Related Stories

More Kashmir Winter News



