The Damned Losing Member After Sunday's Show

William Lee | 10-26-2019

The Damned

The Damned have announced that this Sunday's (October 27th) concert at the London Palladium will be the final performance with drummer "Pinch" (Andrew Pinching) after two decades with the iconic punk band.

He explains in a statement, "After 20 years with The Damned it's time for me to move on. Having just fulfilled a dream playing Madison Square Garden, the upcoming London Palladium show seems like an obvious stepping off point for me.

"I've been lucky enough to meet some heroes and play shows with legendary bands and amazing characters. I send my love to my band mates past and present as well as everyone in the Damned organization and wish them all the best for the future.

"Up the Punks. Pinch"


