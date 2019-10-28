Ace And Peter Made KISS Want To 'Call It Quits' Says Gene

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons explained in a new interview that problems with original guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss inspired the band to embark on their first farewell tour in 2000.

Dennis Miller guest hosted Larry King Now and asked Gene, "I honest to God think that I was at a KISS farewell show 20 years ago. Am I hallucinating?"

Gene responded, : "I think I was on that one too. It's a fair question. What happened was that Peter Criss and Ace Frehley - who are the original founding members with Paul and myself 46 years ago. Not everybody is designed to run a marathon it's fair to say. And not everybody should be in a band that lasts decades and decades.

So by the turn of the early 2000's it became dysfunctional to the extreme. They were asked to leave or left on their own volition three different times because of the cliche of the cliches; bad behavior, unprofessionalism, drugs, alcohol.

"It's been done, come on. Then we looked at each other and said we can't live up to the 'you wanted the best, you got the best,' let's just call it quits." Watch the clip below:





Related Stories

KISS Still Getting Used To Idea Of Farewell Tour

KISS Surprised Over Emotional Reaction To Farewell Tour

KISS Star Gene Simmons Undergoes Surgery

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen

Paul Stanley Gets To Live Both KISS And Normal Life

Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down Headlining Download 2020

Singled Out: Jay Katana's KissClosed

KISS Postpone Concert For Gene Simmons 'Medical Procedure'

Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross

More KISS News



