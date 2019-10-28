Pink Floyd Stream 2019 Mix Of Classic Song

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a new 2019 mix of their 1987 track, "One Slip", as the latest preview to the November 29 release of a new box set entitled "The Later Years 1987-2019."

Originally produced by Bob Ezrin and David Gilmour for the band's thirteenth studio album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", the remix was put together by Gilmour and Andy Jackson with assistance by Damon Iddins.

Reaching No. 3 on both the US and UK charts, the project was the first Pink Floyd album recorded without founding member Roger Waters, who left the outfit in 1985.

Serving as a companion to 2016's "The Early Years 1965-1972", the new 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD package includes an updated version of 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", an expanded edition of 1998's live album, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a series of 1987 & 1994 live recordings & unreleased studio recordings, and full versions of the group's 1989 Venice Concert and 1990 appearance at Knebworth.

Among the DVD/Blu-ray material in the package is a restored and remixed concert film for "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a restored and re-edited edition of the 1995 live set "Pulse", and a number of various unreleased live films, music videos and screen films. Read more and stream the song here.

